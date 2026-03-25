UN Warns of Rising Civilian Deaths as Drone Warfare Intensifies in Sudan

A sharp escalation in the use of drones in Sudan’s ongoing conflict is driving a surge in civilian casualties and raising serious concerns over potential violations of international humanitarian law, the United Nations Human Rights Office has warned.

New data reveals that more than 500 civilians have been killed in drone-related airstrikes between 1 January and 15 March 2026, underscoring the growing impact of low-cost, high-tech weapons in densely populated areas.

Civilian Death Toll Surges in Kordofan Region

The majority of casualties have been concentrated in the Kordofan region, where drone strikes have become increasingly frequent and lethal.

In just the first two weeks of March, at least:

277 civilians were killed

Over 75% of deaths were caused by drone strikes

The UN warns that such patterns indicate a systematic escalation in aerial attacks targeting or affecting civilian areas.

Eid Attack on Hospital Among Deadliest Incidents

One of the most devastating strikes occurred on 20 March, the first day of Eid al-Fitr, when air and drone attacks hit El Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur.

The attack resulted in:

At least 64 people killed, including 7 women and 13 children

89 injured, including 8 health workers

Destruction of critical hospital services, including emergency, maternity, and paediatric units

The hospital is now fully out of operation, severely limiting access to healthcare in an already fragile region.

Civilian Infrastructure Targeted Across Regions

On the same day, drone strikes in Ad Dabbah (Northern State) hit:

An electricity substation

An engineering college

At least six people were killed, and the strikes caused a complete power outage in the area.

Further attacks on 21 March targeted a convoy of commercial vehicles in El Daein, killing 23 civilians, including women and children.

Cross-Border Escalation Raises Regional Risks

The conflict is increasingly spilling beyond Sudan’s borders, heightening fears of regional instability.

Recent incidents include:

16 March: Around 20 people killed in a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ground offensive in Tina (Sudan)

18 March: Drone strike in Tiné, Chad, killing at least 24 civilians and injuring about 70

The UN warns that such cross-border attacks risk widening the conflict and destabilizing neighbouring countries.

Concerns Over Potential War Crimes

The UN Human Rights Office highlighted that repeated strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure may violate core principles of international humanitarian law, including:

Distinction (between civilians and combatants)

Proportionality

Precaution in attacks

“These patterns raise serious concerns and may amount to war crimes,” the Office stated.

Particular concern was raised over attacks on:

Hospitals and healthcare workers (protected under international law)

Markets, water, and energy infrastructure

Call to Halt Arms Transfers and Escalation

The UN has urged all States—especially those with influence—to:

Stop arms transfers contributing to the conflict

Ensure weapons are not used in violation of international law

It also called on all parties to:

Uphold their legal obligations to protect civilians

Avoid targeting civilian infrastructure

Ensure accountability for violations

Urgent Need for Ceasefire and Diplomacy

With civilian casualties mounting and the conflict intensifying, the UN reiterated the need for renewed diplomatic efforts.

“There must be urgent steps toward a ceasefire,” the Office said, warning that continued escalation will deepen humanitarian suffering and increase regional risks.

A Conflict Entering a More Dangerous Phase

The growing reliance on drones—described as cheap, accessible, and highly destructive—signals a dangerous shift in modern warfare within Sudan.

As the conflict evolves, the UN warns that without immediate intervention, civilian populations will continue to bear the brunt of increasingly sophisticated and indiscriminate violence.