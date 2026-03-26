Left Menu

Nepali Panel Recommends Prosecution of Former PM Oli Over Protest Deaths

A Nepali panel has recommended prosecuting former PM K.P. Sharma Oli for negligence during last year's anti-corruption protests, resulting in dozens of deaths. The report precedes Balendra Shah's swearing-in as prime minister. Legal experts note that investigations are required before formal charges can be made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:18 IST
Nepali Panel Recommends Prosecution of Former PM Oli Over Protest Deaths

A Nepali investigative panel has suggested prosecuting former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli for his failure to prevent violence during last September's anti-corruption protests. This recommendation comes just before rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is to be sworn in as the new prime minister.

The panel holds Oli, aged 74, accountable for inaction during the protests that resulted in 19 Gen Z demonstrators' deaths on the first day, ultimately leading to his resignation. In total, 76 were killed and over 2,500 injured in two days of unrest, according to the report. The panel also implicates Oli's home minister and police chief.

If prosecuted and found guilty, the accused could face lengthy jail terms. However, legal experts assert that criminal investigations are necessary before formal charges. Decision-making on the panel's recommendations now falls to incoming Prime Minister Shah and his party.

TRENDING

1
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

 India
2
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

 India
3
Turmoil in Argentina: Milei's Government Under Fire for Alleged Corruption

Turmoil in Argentina: Milei's Government Under Fire for Alleged Corruption

 Global
4
Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026