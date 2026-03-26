Nepali Panel Recommends Prosecution of Former PM Oli Over Protest Deaths

A Nepali investigative panel has suggested prosecuting former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli for his failure to prevent violence during last September's anti-corruption protests. This recommendation comes just before rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is to be sworn in as the new prime minister.

The panel holds Oli, aged 74, accountable for inaction during the protests that resulted in 19 Gen Z demonstrators' deaths on the first day, ultimately leading to his resignation. In total, 76 were killed and over 2,500 injured in two days of unrest, according to the report. The panel also implicates Oli's home minister and police chief.

If prosecuted and found guilty, the accused could face lengthy jail terms. However, legal experts assert that criminal investigations are necessary before formal charges. Decision-making on the panel's recommendations now falls to incoming Prime Minister Shah and his party.