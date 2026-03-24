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Historic Clash: Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple Dispute in Legal Limbo

The legal dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar temple in Sambhal has been adjourned to April 22 due to a Supreme Court stay order. The case involves claims that the mosque stands on an ancient temple site, leading to violence and legal challenges between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:03 IST
Historic Clash: Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple Dispute in Legal Limbo
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  • India

The ongoing Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar temple dispute in Sambhal has seen its latest court hearing adjourned to April 22, reaffirming the standstill due to a Supreme Court stay order. The case is awaiting further judgment as the country's apex court deliberates on the issues surrounding the religiously sensitive site.

Representatives from both parties—Qasim Jamal from the mosque's side and Shrigopal Sharma representing the Hindu contingent—confirmed the delay, attributing it to the current legal constraints. Jamal noted that an earlier petition in the Allahabad High Court was dismissed, prompting an appeal that resulted in the current stay.

The origins of the dispute trace back to November 19, 2024, with allegations from the Hindu community that the mosque stands on the erstwhile Harihar temple site. This led to a contentious survey and subsequent violence that left four dead and numerous injured, escalating tensions in the region.

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