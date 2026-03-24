High-Stakes Testimony: Marco Rubio in David Rivera's Trial

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to give testimony in Miami on Tuesday, as part of former Congressman David Rivera's criminal trial. Rivera is accused of acting as an unregistered agent for Nicolas Maduro's Venezuelan government.

Prosecutors allege that Rivera lobbied American politicians, including Rubio, to ease U.S. pressures on Maduro, all while being secretly compensated $20 million by a Venezuelan state-owned company's subsidiary. This alleged lobbying contravenes the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Rivera, a former U.S. representative for southern Florida, has been charged with money laundering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent but pleads not guilty. His defense insists he aimed to support the Venezuelan opposition and claims his dealings with Rubio were unrelated to the controversial payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)