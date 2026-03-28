Left Menu

Amit Shah's Battle Cry: Infiltration and Security in 2026 West Bengal Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah positions the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections as a pivotal contest centered around infiltration, national security, and the alleged appeasement politics of the TMC government. Highlighting illegal immigration and political violence as key issues, he argues the elections' outcome has national security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:20 IST
Amit Shah's Battle Cry: Infiltration and Security in 2026 West Bengal Elections
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has framed the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections as a decisive battle over national security, infiltration, and appeasement politics, unveiling a new BJP strategy against the TMC government. He alleged that West Bengal remains the primary route for illegal immigration, impacting the nation's security.

Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the SIR exercise and claimed her administration facilitated 'vote-bank politics' by allowing infiltrators. He emphasized that the elections would be a choice between fear and trust, with BJP committed to stopping illegal immigration by erecting border fences.

In response, TMC leaders accused the BJP of communalizing the electoral narrative. They demanded answers on women's safety in BJP-ruled states and violence in Manipur, challenging Shah's broader criticisms of TMC's governance involving corruption and industrial decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

 India
2
Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

 India
4
Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026