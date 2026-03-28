Amit Shah's Battle Cry: Infiltration and Security in 2026 West Bengal Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has framed the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections as a decisive battle over national security, infiltration, and appeasement politics, unveiling a new BJP strategy against the TMC government. He alleged that West Bengal remains the primary route for illegal immigration, impacting the nation's security.

Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the SIR exercise and claimed her administration facilitated 'vote-bank politics' by allowing infiltrators. He emphasized that the elections would be a choice between fear and trust, with BJP committed to stopping illegal immigration by erecting border fences.

In response, TMC leaders accused the BJP of communalizing the electoral narrative. They demanded answers on women's safety in BJP-ruled states and violence in Manipur, challenging Shah's broader criticisms of TMC's governance involving corruption and industrial decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)