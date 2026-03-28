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Foiled Bomb Plot in Paris Sparks National Security Alert

French police thwarted a potential bomb attack near a Bank of America building in Paris, capturing one suspect while another fled. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into terrorism-related offenses, and vigilance remains high following the increased threat level since the Iran conflict began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:23 IST
Foiled Bomb Plot in Paris Sparks National Security Alert
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  • Country:
  • France

French police successfully intercepted a suspected bomb plot aimed at a Bank of America location in Paris, according to authorities on Saturday. The operation resulted in one arrest while a second suspect evaded capture.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office (PNAT) has commenced an investigation into potential terrorism-related crimes, including attempt to damage by fire or other dangerous means, manufacturing explosive devices, and transporting them for malicious purposes.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez praised the swift actions of the Paris police and reiterated the high alert status amid the current international tension, particularly after the onset of the Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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