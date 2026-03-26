Nepal's Leader Faces Accountability for Protest Violence
A Nepali panel recommends prosecution for former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli over negligence in preventing violence that resulted in the deaths of at least 19 protesters. The report holds Oli, his home minister, and the police chief accountable for the tragic events during anti-corruption demonstrations.
- Country:
- Nepal
A special panel in Nepal has called for the prosecution of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli for his alleged negligence during violent anti-corruption protests in September of last year. Oli is accused of not taking adequate measures to prevent deadly firing that claimed at least 19 Gen Z lives on the first day of protests against government corruption.
The investigative report, released Wednesday night, revealed that a total of 76 people were killed, and 2,522 wounded over two days of turmoil. This contradicts earlier government reports, which claimed 77 fatalities. The 970-page document in Nepali demands that Oli be held accountable as the country's executive head.
Additionally, the report names then-home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung as responsible parties, urging legal action against them as well.
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