Nepal's Leader Faces Accountability for Protest Violence

A special panel in Nepal has called for the prosecution of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli for his alleged negligence during violent anti-corruption protests in September of last year. Oli is accused of not taking adequate measures to prevent deadly firing that claimed at least 19 Gen Z lives on the first day of protests against government corruption.

The investigative report, released Wednesday night, revealed that a total of 76 people were killed, and 2,522 wounded over two days of turmoil. This contradicts earlier government reports, which claimed 77 fatalities. The 970-page document in Nepali demands that Oli be held accountable as the country's executive head.

Additionally, the report names then-home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung as responsible parties, urging legal action against them as well.