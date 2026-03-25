Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Face Accountability in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

A Los Angeles jury has delivered a pivotal verdict, holding Alphabet's Google and Meta liable for $3 million in damages in a significant social media addiction lawsuit. The case might pave the way for numerous similar claims against major tech companies, igniting industry-wide accountability discussions.

Central to the trial was the argument focusing on the platforms' attention-grabbing designs, rather than content, marking a strategic shift that could complicate defenses by tech giants. Notably, Snap and TikTok settled with the plaintiff prior to trial commencement. Despite the ruling, shares in Meta and Alphabet remained relatively stable.

The decision underscores a growing public outcry against large tech firms over children's safety online, with legislative attention intensifying as U.S. Congress hesitates on comprehensive regulation. This verdict may spark a domino effect, with more states initiating proceedings to tighten social media conditions on minors.