Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Face Accountability in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit
A Los Angeles jury holds Google and Meta accountable for $3 million in damages in a groundbreaking social media addiction lawsuit. The trial focused on platform design, influencing countless potential cases against tech giants. The verdict signifies mounting criticism and evolving legal scrutiny over child safety online.
A Los Angeles jury has delivered a pivotal verdict, holding Alphabet's Google and Meta liable for $3 million in damages in a significant social media addiction lawsuit. The case might pave the way for numerous similar claims against major tech companies, igniting industry-wide accountability discussions.
Central to the trial was the argument focusing on the platforms' attention-grabbing designs, rather than content, marking a strategic shift that could complicate defenses by tech giants. Notably, Snap and TikTok settled with the plaintiff prior to trial commencement. Despite the ruling, shares in Meta and Alphabet remained relatively stable.
The decision underscores a growing public outcry against large tech firms over children's safety online, with legislative attention intensifying as U.S. Congress hesitates on comprehensive regulation. This verdict may spark a domino effect, with more states initiating proceedings to tighten social media conditions on minors.
ALSO READ
A Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Held Liable in Social Media Addiction Case
Tech Giants Held Accountable: Landmark Verdict in Social Media Addiction Case
Landmark Verdict: Social Media Giants Held Liable in Addiction Case
Controversy Deepens Over Zubeen Garg's Death as Opposing Agencies Clash on Verdict
Justice Served: DMK Demands Apology from AIADMK Over Sathankulam Verdict