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Court's Roar: Jharkhand High Court Demands Accountability in Tiger Conservation Case

The Jharkhand High Court criticized the PCCF for not filing an affidavit in a PIL on tiger conservation in the Palamau Tiger Reserve. The court demanded the PCCF to appear personally at the next hearing, emphasizing accountability in the conservation efforts for the state's tiger population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:14 IST
Court's Roar: Jharkhand High Court Demands Accountability in Tiger Conservation Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court expressed frustration with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) for failing to submit a required affidavit in a case related to the conservation of tigers in the Palamau Tiger Reserve. The court ordered the PCCF to personally appear at the next hearing.

Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar reviewed the public interest litigation filed by Vikas Mahto, highlighting the need for better management in the tiger reserve. Previously, the court observed a lack of progress in monitoring and increasing the tiger population.

The court dismissed an affidavit filed by a subordinate of the PCCF, demanding the principal officer's accountability. The high court continues to oversee the situation, ensuring measures are taken to enhance the population of tigers in the reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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