Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: A Call for Accountability and Reform
After the tragic Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in 2024 that killed 17 people, a probe panel recommended FIRs against police, civic officials, advertisers, and engineers, citing criminal conspiracy and regulatory failures. It urges stringent enforcement against illegal hoardings, demanding accountability and systemic reforms to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
The investigation into the tragic 2024 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which claimed 17 lives, has revealed significant regulatory failures and a criminal conspiracy involving government and private entities. The panel has recommended filing FIRs against those involved, including police and civic officials, advertisers, and engineers.
Presented on Tuesday before the Maharashtra assembly, the report by ex-Allabahad High Court Justice Dilip B Bhosale's panel highlighted the troubling dynamic of collusion to bypass Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rules. This collusion facilitated the installation of illegal hoardings, with serious consequences.
To prevent future occurrences, the panel urged robust enforcement of outdoor advertising regulations, proposing fines, prosecutions, and systemic reforms such as a nodal agency to enforce uniform rules. The call for stringent compliance with judicial mandates underscores the imperative to rectify previously ignored directives on hoarding safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghatkopar
- hoarding
- collapse
- FIR
- police
- BMC
- illegal
- advertising
- accountability
- reform
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