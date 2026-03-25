Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Baltic Port

Ukrainian drones have successfully attacked Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, a prominent export terminal. The strike was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian drone forces, on Wednesday.

Alongside this, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that they also targeted a Russian icebreaker at the Vyborg shipbuilding plant located in Russia's Leningrad region.

These developments mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Ukrainian forces employing drones to hit strategic Russian assets.