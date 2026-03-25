Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Baltic Port
Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, a key export terminal. Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi confirmed this attack. Additionally, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that their troops hit a Russian icebreaker ship at the Vyborg shipbuilding plant in the Leningrad region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian drones have successfully attacked Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, a prominent export terminal. The strike was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian drone forces, on Wednesday.
Alongside this, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that they also targeted a Russian icebreaker at the Vyborg shipbuilding plant located in Russia's Leningrad region.
These developments mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Ukrainian forces employing drones to hit strategic Russian assets.