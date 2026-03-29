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Latur Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor Operations

In a comprehensive 21-hour operation, Latur police registered 74 cases and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 4.19 lakh. The operation involved simultaneous raids, targeting illicit distillation units and illegal liquor sales. The effort also included a 'drunk and drive' campaign, resulting in multiple arrests and registration of offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:53 IST
Latur Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor Operations
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Latur police have successfully dismantled illicit liquor operations in a rigorous 21-hour operation, registering 74 cases and seizing illegal liquor valued at Rs 4.19 lakh. The initiatives included simultaneous raids across various parts of the district, aiming at distillation units and unauthorized liquor sales.

Authorities destroyed large quantities of illegal brews and raw materials on-site. An extensive 'all out' combing drive led to the arrest of 19 history-sheeters and eight additional cases filed under the Arms Act.

A 'drunk and drive' campaign further reinforced the crackdown, registering 24 cases. Extensive nakabandi checkpoints were set up with 34 police officers and 149 personnel deployed across 34 district locations.

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