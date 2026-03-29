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Tottenham's Turmoil: The Brief Reign of Igor Tudor

Tottenham Hotspur and interim manager Igor Tudor have parted ways after five challenging weeks. Hired to stabilize the club, Tudor secured only one win in seven games, facing personal tragedy with his father's death. Spurs sit in 17th place, on the brink of their first relegation since 1977.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:43 IST
Tottenham's Turmoil: The Brief Reign of Igor Tudor
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In a turbulent turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor has departed from the club after a brief five-week tenure. The club announced the mutual agreement citing recent struggles and personal challenges faced by Tudor, including the passing of his father.

Tudor's short-lived reign was marked by a series of defeats that left the team teetering just above the Premier League relegation zone, a precarious position they've not faced since 1977. Appointed after Thomas Frank's dismissal, Tudor's only victory came in one of his seven matches, despite his reputation for reviving struggling teams.

With a lengthy injury list compounding their woes, Tottenham's uphill battle to avoid relegation continues. As the search for a new head coach begins, Spurs must rally quickly with seven games left to secure their place in the top division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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