Tottenham's Turmoil: The Brief Reign of Igor Tudor

In a turbulent turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor has departed from the club after a brief five-week tenure. The club announced the mutual agreement citing recent struggles and personal challenges faced by Tudor, including the passing of his father.

Tudor's short-lived reign was marked by a series of defeats that left the team teetering just above the Premier League relegation zone, a precarious position they've not faced since 1977. Appointed after Thomas Frank's dismissal, Tudor's only victory came in one of his seven matches, despite his reputation for reviving struggling teams.

With a lengthy injury list compounding their woes, Tottenham's uphill battle to avoid relegation continues. As the search for a new head coach begins, Spurs must rally quickly with seven games left to secure their place in the top division.

(With inputs from agencies.)