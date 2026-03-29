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Fatal Dispute Over Rs 100 Leads to Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

In Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, a man was beaten to death over a Rs 100 dispute. Phool Singh, 35, died after Manish Solanki and his associates attacked him. The conflict arose when Singh sought repayment. Authorities arrested all three perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barwani | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:44 IST
Fatal Dispute Over Rs 100 Leads to Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh
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A man was brutally killed in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, following a dispute over Rs 100, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The deceased, Phool Singh, 35, had lent money to Manish Solanki, 23, prompting an argument when he requested repayment.

Phool Singh was fatally attacked by Solanki and his associates, Virendra Solanki (20) and Ranchhod Solanki (19), on the night spanning Saturday and Sunday. Pati police station in-charge Ramdas Yadav confirmed the incident, citing severe injuries to Singh's chest and private parts as the cause of death.

Authorities swiftly apprehended all three suspects in response to the horrific event. The community is in shock as this violent disagreement over a mere Rs 100 escalated into a tragic loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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