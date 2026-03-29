Growing Green Learning: Herbal Gardens Blossom in Jammu Schools

The Union Ministry of Ayush's National Medicinal Plants Board has launched a Rs 53 lakh project supporting the establishment of 100 School Herbal Gardens across Jammu, officials confirmed on Sunday.

This initiative aims to weave the rich tradition of medicinal plants into the school curriculum, offering students a unique, hands-on educational experience. The project responds to recommendations from the J&K Medicinal Plants Board and intends to create herbal gardens in 10 schools per district, enhancing knowledge and appreciation of traditional healthcare practices.

Director Ayush and CEO of J&K Medicinal Plants Board, Ajay Kumar Tikoo, celebrated the project as a landmark development, expected to transform these gardens into experiential learning hubs. By engaging directly with nature, students are anticipated to foster a deeper understanding of sustainability and wellness.