Political Tensions Surge in Odisha Over MLA's Husband's Allegations

The Odisha Police visited the official residence of BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty at Narla to serve notice in connection with an accusation against her husband, officials reported. Mohanty's spouse is the BJD Narla block president and is accused of threatening the tehsildar, leading to a case registered on March 15.

Mohanty expressed her disapproval, alleging police misconduct during their visit when only her daughter and maid were present at home. Mohanty questioned what repercussions her family might face and called for justice. The visit follows a claim by BJD youth president Chinmaya Sahu, alleging the ruling BJP's political vendetta against Mohanty over her recent Rajya Sabha election vote.

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal countered, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and advising Mohanty to seek legal redress if she perceived the police's actions as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)