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Left Front Demands Voter Inclusion: A Call for Electoral Integrity

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim declares that the Left Front will hold protests in West Bengal to ensure no voter is excluded from electoral lists. Salim alleges BJP and RSS conspiracy, criticizing violence in Murshidabad. The Left Front announces candidates for upcoming assembly polls demanding electoral fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:42 IST
Left Front Demands Voter Inclusion: A Call for Electoral Integrity
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  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim announced that the Left Front will stage protests across West Bengal to prevent voter exclusion from electoral lists.

Salim accused the BJP and RSS of conspiring through the Special Intensive Revision exercise, leaving out marginalized communities.

Casting suspicion on the political violence in Murshidabad, he questioned the role of police and the Election Commission, demanding justice for affected communities.

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