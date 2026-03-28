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Corruption Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir: Engineer Nabbed

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an executive engineer from the Jal Shakti Department for accepting a bribe. Manzoor Ahmad Dar was caught red-handed accepting Rs 12,000 to clear bills related to annual maintenance work. The arrest followed a sting operation after a complaint was lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:51 IST
Corruption Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir: Engineer Nabbed
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has apprehended an executive engineer from the Jal Shakti Department on bribery charges.

Manzoor Ahmad Dar, an executive engineer at the Mechanical Division in South Awantipora, was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000, the ACB reported. Dar had demanded a total of Rs 20,000 to clear bills for annual maintenance contract work, having previously received Rs 8,000.

After the complainant grew weary of further payments and reported the incident to the ACB, a trap was set, and Dar was caught in the act. The full bribe amount was recovered at the scene, witnessed by independent parties involved in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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