Maharashtra's Relief: Excise Duty Cut Shields Consumers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the Central government for reducing the excise duty on petrol amid global crude price hikes due to conflict in West Asia. This move aims to protect consumers from rising costs. Fadnavis assured ample fuel supply and no domestic gas hoarding, dismissing lockdown rumors.
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the Central government's recent action to trim excise duty on petrol, which is now Rs 3 per litre, as a protective measure against rising global crude prices caused by conflict in West Asia.
Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing what he described as a significant benefit to consumers, ensuring that the financial burden of escalating crude prices won't be transferred to them.
He advised residents not to rush to petrol stations, assuring that fuel supplies are sufficient, and urged against domestic gas hoarding. Addressing misinformation, Fadnavis confirmed there are no plans for a nationwide lockdown, warning of criminal action against rumormongers.
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