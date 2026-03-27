Locals Protest Against Cooking Gas Shortage
Locals near Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk blocked traffic for 15 minutes to protest a cooking gas shortage, causing inconvenience to commuters. The blockade was resolved with police intervention. Protesters criticized the government and alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders, expressing struggles in obtaining gas despite booking them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Angry locals staged a protest on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road near Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk on Friday, blocking vehicular traffic for 15 minutes due to an alleged cooking gas shortage.
The protest caused significant inconvenience to commuters. Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharat Bhushan, along with traffic police, intervened to resolve the disruption.
Despite efforts to book online, protesters complained of continued struggles to secure LPG cylinders, alleging preferential treatment for well-connected individuals and criticizing the government and black-market practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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