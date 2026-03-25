HERC Freezes Power Tariffs for 2026-27, Eases Burden on Haryana Consumers

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has announced that the power tariff will remain unchanged for the 2026-27 financial year, providing relief to more than 83.79 lakh consumers across the state. The revised tariff will take effect from April 1, 2026.

Despite a projected revenue gap of ₹4,484.71 crore, as reported in the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) petitions by UHBVNL and DHBVNL, the commission has opted against raising tariffs. Consumer opposition during public hearings influenced this decision, with the commission focusing on improving efficiency in revenue collection, receivables management, power procurement, and loss reduction.

HERC has emphasized the need for improved efficiency measures within the power sector, including a restructuring of the Haryana Power Purchase Centre for more transparent procurement processes. The commission highlighted the importance of demand-side management to address fluctuations in electricity demand and has directed DISCOMs to install EV charging stations and focus on reducing distribution losses. Additionally, farmers benefit from subsidized rates and relaxed conditions for tubewell connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)