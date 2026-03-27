Under fire over links with godman arrested for rape, Rupali Chakankar resigns as Maharashtra state NCP women's wing chief.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:27 IST
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- India
Under fire over links with godman arrested for rape, Rupali Chakankar resigns as Maharashtra state NCP women's wing chief.
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- rape
- Maharashtra
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- women's wing