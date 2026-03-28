Goa BJP Clarifies Non-Connection to Rape Scandal

A senior leader from Goa's Bharatiya Janata Party has publicly disassociated the party from a recent high-profile sex scandal involving a local politician's son.

Siddharth Gauns Desai clarified that the arrested individual, Soham Naik, and his father, Sushant Naik, have no affiliations with the BJP. Soham was detained for alleged misconduct, including rape and distributing explicit videos.

Desai highlighted that municipal elections are typically conducted without party symbols and reiterated that Sushant Naik is not even a primary member of the party. He also confirmed leading calls for Soham's arrest, emphasizing accountability.