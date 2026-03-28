Left Menu

Goa BJP Clarifies Non-Connection to Rape Scandal

A senior Goa BJP leader clarified that a man arrested in a sex scandal and his politician father had no links to the party. The leader emphasized the party's demand for the accused’s arrest, disassociating both individuals from BJP membership amidst circulating media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:25 IST
Goa BJP Clarifies Non-Connection to Rape Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior leader from Goa's Bharatiya Janata Party has publicly disassociated the party from a recent high-profile sex scandal involving a local politician's son.

Siddharth Gauns Desai clarified that the arrested individual, Soham Naik, and his father, Sushant Naik, have no affiliations with the BJP. Soham was detained for alleged misconduct, including rape and distributing explicit videos.

Desai highlighted that municipal elections are typically conducted without party symbols and reiterated that Sushant Naik is not even a primary member of the party. He also confirmed leading calls for Soham's arrest, emphasizing accountability.

TRENDING

1
Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

 India
2
Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

 India
4
Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026