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Modi Accuses Congress of Aiding Land Grabs, Promises Security in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of facilitating illegal land grabbing by infiltrators in Assam. Speaking to BJP workers ahead of the assembly polls, Modi emphasized that infiltration is not just an election issue but also a matter of state identity and national security. He highlighted efforts for peace and development under the BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:13 IST
Modi Accuses Congress of Aiding Land Grabs, Promises Security in Assam
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has leveled accusations against the Congress party, claiming it facilitated illegal land appropriation by infiltrators in Assam. Addressing BJP booth-level workers virtually, Modi stressed that infiltration extends beyond electoral concerns to pressing issues of state identity and national security.

Modi urged party activists to remind Assam's first-time voters of the Congress's previous 'misrule', emphasizing the strides made over the past decade under the BJP's governance. He pointed out the 12 peace agreements signed in the Northeast as evidence of BJP's efforts to ensure regional peace.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride in the transformation witnessed in Bodo tribal areas, moving from violence to stability. He encouraged BJP workers to educate others on the impact of governmental policies like the 'Orunodoi' scheme and connect with local communities through 'Chai Pe Charcha' sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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