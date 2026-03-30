Modi Accuses Congress of Aiding Land Grabs, Promises Security in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has leveled accusations against the Congress party, claiming it facilitated illegal land appropriation by infiltrators in Assam. Addressing BJP booth-level workers virtually, Modi stressed that infiltration extends beyond electoral concerns to pressing issues of state identity and national security.

Modi urged party activists to remind Assam's first-time voters of the Congress's previous 'misrule', emphasizing the strides made over the past decade under the BJP's governance. He pointed out the 12 peace agreements signed in the Northeast as evidence of BJP's efforts to ensure regional peace.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride in the transformation witnessed in Bodo tribal areas, moving from violence to stability. He encouraged BJP workers to educate others on the impact of governmental policies like the 'Orunodoi' scheme and connect with local communities through 'Chai Pe Charcha' sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)