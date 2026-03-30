Left Menu

Iran Executes Two Men Linked to Opposition Group

Iran has carried out the execution of two men accused of associating with the opposition group PMOI and planning attacks in Tehran. The National Council of Resistance of Iran has condemned the act, describing it as an attempt to suppress internal dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST
Iran Executes Two Men Linked to Opposition Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Iran executed two individuals found guilty of associating with the opposition group People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI) and orchestrating attacks in Tehran, according to the country's judiciary news outlet.

The judiciary provided no specifics regarding the timing of their arrests. The Paris-headquartered National Council of Resistance of Iran, representing the political segment of PMOI, denounced the executions as "barbaric" and a suppression tactic against dissenters within the nation.

Reportedly apprehended in early 2024, the men were detained at Tehran's Evin prison. The Resistance Council noted that additional PMOI members and political prisoners face death sentences, urging international intervention to prevent further executions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

 India
2
India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

 India
3
Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

 Global
4
Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026