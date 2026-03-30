Iran Executes Two Men Linked to Opposition Group
Iran has carried out the execution of two men accused of associating with the opposition group PMOI and planning attacks in Tehran. The National Council of Resistance of Iran has condemned the act, describing it as an attempt to suppress internal dissent.
On Monday, Iran executed two individuals found guilty of associating with the opposition group People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI) and orchestrating attacks in Tehran, according to the country's judiciary news outlet.
The judiciary provided no specifics regarding the timing of their arrests. The Paris-headquartered National Council of Resistance of Iran, representing the political segment of PMOI, denounced the executions as "barbaric" and a suppression tactic against dissenters within the nation.
Reportedly apprehended in early 2024, the men were detained at Tehran's Evin prison. The Resistance Council noted that additional PMOI members and political prisoners face death sentences, urging international intervention to prevent further executions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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