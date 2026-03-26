High Court Challenges Lokayukta Closure on Mysore Land Case

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court took significant legal action by issuing notices to the Lokayukta Police, the Enforcement Directorate, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alongside his family members. This development follows a petition filed by private complainant Snehamayi Krishna challenging the closure of a case involving the alleged illegal distribution of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites.

During the hearing, senior advocate Lakshmi Iyengar, representing Krishna, questioned the legitimacy of the 'B' report filed by the Lokayukta Police, describing it as a mere committee report. In response, the court issued urgent notices to several respondents, including the Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police and government officials linked to the disputed land.

The case revolves around allegations of land misappropriation, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family purportedly acquired land valued at 56 crores. Although a B report by the Lokayukta had cleared the accused, the High Court is now questioning this outcome and considers transferring the investigation to an independent agency to ensure unbiased scrutiny. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)