In a move reminiscent of Cold War tensions, Russia expelled British diplomat Albertus Gerhardus Janse van Rensburg on Monday, accusing him of economic espionage. The UK has fiercely rejected these allegations, calling them a step toward intimidation.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged that Janse van Rensburg engaged in intelligence activities threatening Russia's national security, a claim the British Foreign Ministry described as 'completely unacceptable.' As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Moscow accuses Britain of espionage aimed at destabilizing Russia.

State-run Russian media depicted the UK as a leading adversary, with Janse van Rensburg labeled the 16th British diplomat expelled in two years. Moscow has imposed travel restrictions on British diplomats, highlighting the adversarial atmosphere. Western diplomats report an uptick in surveillance and harassment, reminiscent of Soviet tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)