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Tragic Turn of Friendship: Ghaziabad Double Homicide Shocks Community

In Ghaziabad, Rashid, 40, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Shabnam, and friend, Faheem, over suspicions of their relationship. The incident occurred at Rashid’s home after a heated argument. Children present informed police, leading to Rashid's arrest. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:06 IST
Tragic Turn of Friendship: Ghaziabad Double Homicide Shocks Community
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In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, a 40-year-old man named Rashid has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife, Shabnam, and his close friend, Faheem, amidst suspicions of an illicit affair. The tragic event unfolded on Monday night, leading to a swift police response, authorities reported Wednesday.

The altercation occurred during a conversation at Rashid's residence, where he confronted Faheem, a longtime friend and business partner. During the meeting, which also involved Shabnam, a heated argument erupted, culminating in the fatal shootings. Rashid then fled the scene, but his children, who were nearby, immediately alerted relatives and law enforcement.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari, Rashid and Faheem shared a two-decade-long friendship, making the murder particularly unsettling. Reports suggest that Faheem and Shabnam intended to marry, a known factor that deepened Rashid's animosity. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover additional details surrounding the circumstances of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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