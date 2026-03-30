Talks at an Impasse: Iran Rejects U.S. Proposals
Iran received indirect messages indicating the U.S. interest in negotiations, but dismissed the proposals as unrealistic, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated. This announcement followed a meeting in Islamabad involving ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, discussing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has reportedly received messages through intermediaries suggesting that the United States is open to negotiation. However, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, the proposals from the U.S. were deemed unrealistic, illogical, and excessive.
This statement was made during a press conference held a day after key foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey convened in Islamabad. The discussions primarily focused on reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.
Baghaei emphasized Iran's stance, stating, "Our position is clear. We are under military aggression. Therefore, all our efforts and strength are focused on defending ourselves."
(With inputs from agencies.)
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