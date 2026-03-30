Disputed CAPF Bill Sparks Controversy Over Leadership and Promotion
Paramilitary officers have petitioned Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, which they argue cements a 'glass ceiling' by reserving top leadership roles for IPS deputationists. This Bill is claimed to demoralize cadre officers and is said to go against a Supreme Court order favoring CAPF officers' promotions.
- Country:
- India
The introduction of the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in Parliament has sparked significant controversy among officers of the Central Armed Police Forces. A group of officers have labeled the Bill as 'oppressive,' arguing that it unfairly advances IPS deputationists over cadre officers.
Officers, including decorated CRPF Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh, have sent letters to Home Minister Amit Shah through official channels and emails. The letters implore reconsideration of the Bill's provisions, which are perceived as creating a 'glass ceiling' by permanently reserving top posts for IPS officers.
Critics of the Bill, including retired CAPF officials, argue it contradicts a Supreme Court order that favored reducing IPS deputation to enhance promotion opportunities for CAPF officers. They warn the Bill could demoralize thousands of officers and possibly endanger their financial security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CAPF
- IPS
- Home Minister
- Amit Shah
- deputation
- leadership
- officers
- bill
- controversy
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Leadership Transition Sparks New Era at Kohima Municipal Council
Flipkart Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Appointments
Leadership Duel: Gill vs Iyer in High-Stakes IPL Opener
Haryana CM Criticizes AAP: Calls for Promise-Fulfilled Leadership in Punjab
Inquiry Clears Israeli Officers in Avocado Farmer's Death