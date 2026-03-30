Disputed CAPF Bill Sparks Controversy Over Leadership and Promotion

The introduction of the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in Parliament has sparked significant controversy among officers of the Central Armed Police Forces. A group of officers have labeled the Bill as 'oppressive,' arguing that it unfairly advances IPS deputationists over cadre officers.

Officers, including decorated CRPF Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh, have sent letters to Home Minister Amit Shah through official channels and emails. The letters implore reconsideration of the Bill's provisions, which are perceived as creating a 'glass ceiling' by permanently reserving top posts for IPS officers.

Critics of the Bill, including retired CAPF officials, argue it contradicts a Supreme Court order that favored reducing IPS deputation to enhance promotion opportunities for CAPF officers. They warn the Bill could demoralize thousands of officers and possibly endanger their financial security.

(With inputs from agencies.)