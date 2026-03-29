Supreme Court Grants Bail in Prolonged Incarceration Case
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Pradeep Kumar alias Banu, who spent two years in jail without trial in an attempt-to-murder case. The court highlighted that incarceration without trial is equivalent to punishment and deemed further detention unnecessary, imposing conditions for the grant of bail.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has intervened in a prolonged incarceration case, granting bail to Pradeep Kumar alias Banu. Kumar had languished in jail for two years without his trial commencing, an imprisonment the court equated to punishment.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and P V Varale declared the detainment unwarranted, given that not a single witness out of 23 has been examined since his arrest in February 2024 for allegedly attempting murder.
The court stipulated conditions for Kumar's release on bail, underscoring his responsibility to attend further trial proceedings. This decision overturns a previous Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment denying him bail.
ALSO READ
Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement
Punjab Fortifies Sacrilege Law: Stricter Penalties for Religious Offenses
AAP's Healthcare Revolution: A Glimpse Into Punjab's New Era of Aam Aadmi Clinics
Legendary Punjab Congress Leader Lal Singh Passes Away
BJP wants to blur line between Bengali, Bangladeshis to import their hateful Assam-style detention camp model into Bengal: TMC.