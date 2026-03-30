Dialogue Over Bullets: India's Fight Against Naxalism

Naxalism remains a significant challenge for India, as highlighted in a recent Lok Sabha discussion. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav noted that although Naxalite activities have declined, the problem is not fully eradicated. He emphasized dialogue as essential for resolving underlying issues in affected regions.

Congress MP Jyotsna Mahant pointed out the loss of 2,700 security personnel to Naxalite violence over two decades, criticizing the government's approach of retaliating with force. She raised concerns about industrial interests overshadowing the issue, stressing its importance as a shared national concern.

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy responded by attributing diminished Naxalism to the decisive policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He contrasted this with what he described as the Congress's inconsistent strategies, which, according to him, allowed Naxalism to prosper in earlier years.

(With inputs from agencies.)