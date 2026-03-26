Uttar Pradesh STF Busts Exam Cheating Syndicate Exploiting Disabilities Score
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) dismantled a gang using fake disability certificates to enable cheating in government exam recruitments. The arrested individuals allegedly lured job seekers, using fraudulent PwD certificates and professional scribes to secure jobs illegally. The STF recovered various incriminating items during the operation.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) dismantled a syndicate responsible for facilitating cheating in competitive exams by exploiting fake disabilities. The operation targeted irregularities in the CBSE-conducted EMRS recruitment exams.
The group, reportedly involving nine individuals, allegedly lured job seekers by promising government positions using fraudulent PwD certificates. They arranged professional exam solvers to impersonate as scribes, enabling candidates to unfairly gain government jobs, according to officials.
The task force, acting on a tip-off, orchestrated a raid at the Central Academy examination center in Lucknow, leading to the arrest of the accused. Seized items included mobile phones, laptops, cash, a vehicle, and six forged certificates, underscoring the operation's sophisticated nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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