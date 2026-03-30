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Congress Unveils 'Chargesheet' Against BJP Ahead of AMC Polls

The Congress has released a 'chargesheet' against the BJP, accusing them of corruption and poor civic governance in Ahmedabad, as civic elections approach. Allegations include mismanagement in infrastructure, healthcare, and public amenities, impacting citizens negatively. Similar accusations have been made in other Gujarat cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:54 IST
Congress Unveils 'Chargesheet' Against BJP Ahead of AMC Polls
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In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress party has issued a 'chargesheet' against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The document accuses the BJP of rampant corruption and failing to provide essential civic amenities, significantly affecting Ahmedabad's citizens.

Senior Congress leader Shailesh Parmar detailed the failures of the BJP's governance, highlighting issues like flooding, persistent sewage problems, and traffic congestion due to unplanned construction. He pointed to questionable infrastructure projects such as the Kharicut canal and Hatkeshwar bridge as evidence of corruption.

Sonalben Patel, president of Ahmedabad City Congress, criticized the BJP for rising taxes without delivering basic services, accusing them of targeting the poor through demolition drives while neglecting contractor corruption. The Congress also highlighted similar challenges faced by Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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