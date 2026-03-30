Proposed IT Rule Amendments Spark Concerns Over Executive Power on Online Speech

The government has rolled out draft amendments to current IT rules, aiming to introduce stricter compliance requirements for intermediaries. These include mandatory adherence to various clarifications, advisories, and guidelines issued by the IT Ministry.

Digital rights advocacy group, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), has flagged these amendments as potentially expanding unchecked executive powers, affecting online speech and intermediary liabilities.

Interestingly, the amendments could broaden takedown/blocking orders beyond traditional publishers, potentially affecting non-publisher news and current affairs content, raising serious concerns about the extent of regulatory oversight and its implications on digital freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)