Proposed IT Rule Amendments Spark Concerns Over Executive Power on Online Speech
The Indian government has proposed draft amendments to IT rules that could require intermediaries to comply with various Ministry of Electronics and IT-issued directives. The Internet Freedom Foundation warns that this could expand executive power over online speech by linking compliance with safe harbour protections under Section 79 of the IT Act.
- Country:
- India
The government has rolled out draft amendments to current IT rules, aiming to introduce stricter compliance requirements for intermediaries. These include mandatory adherence to various clarifications, advisories, and guidelines issued by the IT Ministry.
Digital rights advocacy group, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), has flagged these amendments as potentially expanding unchecked executive powers, affecting online speech and intermediary liabilities.
Interestingly, the amendments could broaden takedown/blocking orders beyond traditional publishers, potentially affecting non-publisher news and current affairs content, raising serious concerns about the extent of regulatory oversight and its implications on digital freedoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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