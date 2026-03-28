Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Controversial Israeli Strike

An Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three Lebanese journalists, as reported by Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Saturday.

The victims included Ali Shaib, a reporter for Al Manar, and Fatima Ftouni from Al Mayadeen. Lebanon's information minister later confirmed the death of Ftouni's brother, Mohammed Ftouni, a cameraman. Both television networks are known for their affiliations with Iran and its allies.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility, labeling Shaib a 'terrorist' linked to Hezbollah's intelligence unit, alleging he incited violence against Israeli forces and civilians. However, no evidence was provided to support these claims. In response, Lebanon's President described the journalists as civilians performing their duties and decried the strike as a violation of international protections afforded to journalists in war zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)