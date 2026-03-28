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Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Controversial Israeli Strike

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in southern Lebanon, killing three Lebanese journalists, including Ali Shaib and Fatima Ftouni. The incident has sparked outrage, with Lebanon's President condemning the attack and asserting journalists' protected status in conflict. The strike follows other journalist fatalities amid ongoing regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:33 IST
Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Controversial Israeli Strike
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An Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three Lebanese journalists, as reported by Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Saturday.

The victims included Ali Shaib, a reporter for Al Manar, and Fatima Ftouni from Al Mayadeen. Lebanon's information minister later confirmed the death of Ftouni's brother, Mohammed Ftouni, a cameraman. Both television networks are known for their affiliations with Iran and its allies.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility, labeling Shaib a 'terrorist' linked to Hezbollah's intelligence unit, alleging he incited violence against Israeli forces and civilians. However, no evidence was provided to support these claims. In response, Lebanon's President described the journalists as civilians performing their duties and decried the strike as a violation of international protections afforded to journalists in war zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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