Pedal to Education: Delhi Government Empowers Girls with Free Bicycles

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a significant educational initiative on Thursday by distributing bicycles to girl students, aiming to address transportation challenges in their daily school commute.

The event, held in Gupta's Shalimar Bagh constituency, witnessed enthusiastic interaction with students as they received their new bicycles.

Gupta emphasized the government's commitment towards eliminating barriers for the girl child, highlighting a Rs 90 crore budget allocation aimed at providing free bicycles to 1,30,000 class IX girls in the 2026-27 period.