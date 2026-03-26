Pedal to Education: Delhi Government Empowers Girls with Free Bicycles
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an initiative to distribute bicycles to girl students to ease their commute to school. This step aims to address travel issues and empower female students by offering a practical solution. This program is backed by a budget allocation of Rs 90 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a significant educational initiative on Thursday by distributing bicycles to girl students, aiming to address transportation challenges in their daily school commute.
The event, held in Gupta's Shalimar Bagh constituency, witnessed enthusiastic interaction with students as they received their new bicycles.
Gupta emphasized the government's commitment towards eliminating barriers for the girl child, highlighting a Rs 90 crore budget allocation aimed at providing free bicycles to 1,30,000 class IX girls in the 2026-27 period.
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