Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Artibonite Region

A devastating incident in Haiti's Artibonite region has resulted in the deaths of at least 70 people, according to a human rights group director on Monday.

The figure far surpasses initial estimates released by government officials, which noted a significantly lower death toll.

A police report detailed that the violence, which unfolded on Sunday, involved a conflict with the Gran Grif gang, resulting in 16 fatalities and 10 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)