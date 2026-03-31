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Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Artibonite Region

A human rights group director reported that at least 70 people were killed in Haiti's Artibonite region, significantly higher than initial government figures. The violence erupted during a conflict involving the Gran Grif gang, with a police report confirming 16 dead and 10 injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Artibonite Region

A devastating incident in Haiti's Artibonite region has resulted in the deaths of at least 70 people, according to a human rights group director on Monday.

The figure far surpasses initial estimates released by government officials, which noted a significantly lower death toll.

A police report detailed that the violence, which unfolded on Sunday, involved a conflict with the Gran Grif gang, resulting in 16 fatalities and 10 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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