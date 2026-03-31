Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Artibonite Region
A human rights group director reported that at least 70 people were killed in Haiti's Artibonite region, significantly higher than initial government figures. The violence erupted during a conflict involving the Gran Grif gang, with a police report confirming 16 dead and 10 injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:48 IST
A devastating incident in Haiti's Artibonite region has resulted in the deaths of at least 70 people, according to a human rights group director on Monday.
The figure far surpasses initial estimates released by government officials, which noted a significantly lower death toll.
A police report detailed that the violence, which unfolded on Sunday, involved a conflict with the Gran Grif gang, resulting in 16 fatalities and 10 injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict
Jet Fuel Prices Soar Amid Middle East Conflict, Disrupting Global Aviation
Odisha CM Majhi Reinforces Essential Commodity Supply Amidst Conflict
Tensions Rise as Iran Faces Internal Unrest Amid Ongoing Conflict