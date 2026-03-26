High Court Petition Seeks Probe Against BJP Leaders for Alleged Electoral Misconduct
DMK MP R Girirajan filed a petition with the Madras High Court requesting the Enforcement Directorate to investigate two BJP leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The request follows allegations of Rs 3.98 crore being used for voter inducement in the 2024 elections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal move, DMK Rajya Sabha MP R Girirajan has filed a petition with the Madras High Court. He seeks a directive for the Enforcement Directorate to investigate two prominent BJP leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over electoral misconduct allegations.
Girirajan's petition claims that an initial FIR was lodged by Tambaram police against Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran and the former state general secretary of the BJP, Kesava Vinayagam, related to the transfer of Rs 3.98 crore. The sum was allegedly intended to sway voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leading to its transfer to the Crime Branch-CID.
According to the DMK MP, the money was meant for distribution in the Tirunelveli constituency. The petition urges the court to direct the Enforcement Directorate to register an Enforcement Case Information Report and thoroughly investigate the matter, ensuring legal measures are aptly followed.
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- DMK
- MP
- Girirajan
- Madras High Court
- ED
- PMLA
- BJP
- Nainar Nagenthran
- Kesava Vinayagam
- Tirunelveli
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