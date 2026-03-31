Violence and Fear Grip Uttarakhand Amidst Political Tensions
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government in Uttarakhand following the death of retired Army Brigadier V.K. Joshi in crossfire. Gandhi described the state's law and order as collapsed under BJP's 'irresponsible' rule, leading citizens to live in fear due to violence and insecurity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the ruling BJP government in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the state of law and order following the alleged murder of a retired Army officer.
Gandhi highlighted the deteriorating security situation after Brigadier V.K. Joshi was killed in crossfire in Dehradun.
Pointing to a climate of fear and violence, he accused the government of failure in ensuring public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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