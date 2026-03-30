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Outcry Over Hazaribag Tragedy: Calls for Justice in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribag. Notices were served to state officials as the court demanded action. A bandh led by BJP was held in protest, alongside calls for justice and compensation for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:12 IST
Outcry Over Hazaribag Tragedy: Calls for Justice in Jharkhand
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The Jharkhand High Court on Monday addressed the severe issue of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribag. Responding to a March 29 newspaper article, the court took suo motu cognisance and issued directives to key state officials to explain investigative delays.

Advocate Hemant Kumar Shikarwar highlighted the lack of arrests and threats faced by the victim's family, prompting judiciary concern over the gravity of the crimes. Special attention was drawn to the heinous nature of the injuries inflicted upon the child.

The BJP conducted a 12-hour bandh across Hazaribag, urging swift justice for the victim. With no significant disruptions, the protest reflected a collective outcry for improved law enforcement. Political figures and community leaders rallied for accountability, with calls for further state-wide actions pending resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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