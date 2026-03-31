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Russia Intensifies Its Clampdown on VPNs Amid Censorship Push

Russia is tightening its restrictions on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to curb circumvention of internet censorship. The government's latest actions include blocking certain foreign platforms and service disruptions, following sweeping powers granted since the Ukraine invasion. Despite these moves, VPN usage remains a resilient tool among Russian users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:50 IST
Russia Intensifies Its Clampdown on VPNs Amid Censorship Push

Russia is intensifying its crackdown on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as part of a broader effort to enforce internet censorship. Digital Minister Maksut Shadayev announced the initiative, targeting the reduction of VPN usage while maintaining minimal impact on users.

This move follows Russia's imposition of stringent laws post-Ukraine invasion, reflecting the most repressive measures since the Soviet era. These laws have enabled the Federal Security Service to expand its influence while disrupting major communication platforms.

Despite these restrictions, VPNs continue to serve as a vital tool for many Russians determined to bypass internet controls, in a persistent game of 'cat and mouse' with authorities.

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