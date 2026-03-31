Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone: Reshaping Borders for Security

Israel plans to establish a buffer zone within southern Lebanon, controlling up to the Litani River after its conflict with Hezbollah. Lebanese residents evacuated north would not return until safety in northern Israel is assured. Homes near the Lebanese border will be destroyed to prevent future threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:30 IST
Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone: Reshaping Borders for Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has announced plans to create a buffer zone inside southern Lebanon, extending control up to the Litani River, as stated by Israel's Defense Minister on Tuesday. This move follows ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah militants.

The control strategy includes maintaining authority over the remaining Litani bridges and eradicating Hezbollah's Radwan forces. The plan involves a comprehensive security operation to dismantle all weapons in the region, underscoring Israel's commitment to ensuring northern Israel's safety.

According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, over 600,000 Lebanese residents displaced by the conflict will not be allowed to return south of the Litani River until security for northern Israelis is established. Homes near the border will be demolished to eliminate potential threats, following the methods previously used in Gaza's Rafah and Beit Hanoun areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kishangarh: From Marble Haven to Toxic Tourist Trap

Kishangarh: From Marble Haven to Toxic Tourist Trap

 India
2
Market Turmoil Amid Iran War: Trump's Narrative vs. Economic Reality

Market Turmoil Amid Iran War: Trump's Narrative vs. Economic Reality

 United States
3
Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath

Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath

 Global
4
Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026