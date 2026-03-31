Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone: Reshaping Borders for Security
Israel plans to establish a buffer zone within southern Lebanon, controlling up to the Litani River after its conflict with Hezbollah. Lebanese residents evacuated north would not return until safety in northern Israel is assured. Homes near the Lebanese border will be destroyed to prevent future threats.
Israel has announced plans to create a buffer zone inside southern Lebanon, extending control up to the Litani River, as stated by Israel's Defense Minister on Tuesday. This move follows ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah militants.
The control strategy includes maintaining authority over the remaining Litani bridges and eradicating Hezbollah's Radwan forces. The plan involves a comprehensive security operation to dismantle all weapons in the region, underscoring Israel's commitment to ensuring northern Israel's safety.
According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, over 600,000 Lebanese residents displaced by the conflict will not be allowed to return south of the Litani River until security for northern Israelis is established. Homes near the border will be demolished to eliminate potential threats, following the methods previously used in Gaza's Rafah and Beit Hanoun areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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