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Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal: Alleged Attack on BJP Convoy Heightens Election Drama

An alleged attack on the convoy of BJP candidate Rathindra Nath Bose by TMC supporters in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has escalated political tensions ahead of the Assembly elections. TMC denies involvement, attributing the incident to local anger over voter list exclusions during the Special Intensive Revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:10 IST
Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal: Alleged Attack on BJP Convoy Heightens Election Drama
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In a tense political climate ahead of West Bengal's Assembly elections, allegations have surfaced involving an attack on the convoy of BJP candidate Rathindra Nath Bose in Cooch Behar district. The BJP accuses Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters of orchestrating the assault.

The incident, wherein stones, sticks, and bricks were reportedly used, left one BJP worker injured. BJP claims it was a deliberate act of intimidation, citing the growing support for their party as the motive.

The TMC has denied these allegations, attributing the altercation to local discontent over voter list exclusions. This event is part of a broader pattern of political unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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