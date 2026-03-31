Airbus Helicopters' CEO Urges United European Defence Strategies

Bruno Even, the outgoing head of Airbus Helicopters, has called for stronger European collaboration in defense procurement, warning that nationalistic projects could inflate costs beyond affordability. In a Reuters interview, he emphasized the importance of a united European approach amid tightening budgets.

Even defended the NH90 program, previously marred by delays and cancellations, stating that a future military helicopter must remain a European endeavor. 'People who say European cooperation doesn't succeed are wrong,' he asserted, emphasizing that the key is the will to collaborate.

The CEO's remarks arrive as Europe debates the organization of its defense industry, with disagreements such as the Airbus-Dassault FCAS fighter program. Despite past issues, Even stated that NH90 problems have been resolved and highlighted continued collaborative development with partners like Leonardo.

(With inputs from agencies.)