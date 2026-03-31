Left Menu

Airbus Helicopters' CEO Urges United European Defence Strategies

The outgoing CEO of Airbus Helicopters emphasizes the need for European collaboration in defence procurement. Bruno Even dismisses criticism of European cooperation and advocates against national-first strategies that would increase costs. Despite past program issues, he insists on European unity for future military helicopter development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:07 IST
Airbus Helicopters' CEO Urges United European Defence Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bruno Even, the outgoing head of Airbus Helicopters, has called for stronger European collaboration in defense procurement, warning that nationalistic projects could inflate costs beyond affordability. In a Reuters interview, he emphasized the importance of a united European approach amid tightening budgets.

Even defended the NH90 program, previously marred by delays and cancellations, stating that a future military helicopter must remain a European endeavor. 'People who say European cooperation doesn't succeed are wrong,' he asserted, emphasizing that the key is the will to collaborate.

The CEO's remarks arrive as Europe debates the organization of its defense industry, with disagreements such as the Airbus-Dassault FCAS fighter program. Despite past issues, Even stated that NH90 problems have been resolved and highlighted continued collaborative development with partners like Leonardo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026