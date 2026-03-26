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Finland Supreme Court's Controversial Verdict on Free Speech and Homosexuality

Finland's Supreme Court fined MP Paivi Rasanen for describing homosexuality as a 'developmental disorder'. This ruling, seen as limiting free speech, arose from her social media and website posts. Backed by Alliance Defending Freedom, Rasanen plans to appeal. The case has ignited political debate on free speech legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:15 IST
Finland Supreme Court's Controversial Verdict on Free Speech and Homosexuality
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In a landmark ruling, Finland's Supreme Court has fined Member of Parliament Paivi Rasanen for calling homosexuality a "developmental disorder" on social media and her website. This latest decision has sparked significant debate on the boundaries of free speech in the European nation.

Rasanen, a longtime MP for the Christian Democratic party and a medical doctor, was found guilty of incitement against a group. Her case, which Alliance Defending Freedom, a US-based conservative group, has supported, is being heralded as a sign of the tension between free speech rights and anti-discrimination laws.

The ruling, which saw the court vote in favor 3-2, is being seen as a precedent-setting verdict with party members and political figures calling for a review of existing laws. Meanwhile, Rasanen is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, arguing the decision as a stifling of her rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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