Finland Supreme Court's Controversial Verdict on Free Speech and Homosexuality

In a landmark ruling, Finland's Supreme Court has fined Member of Parliament Paivi Rasanen for calling homosexuality a "developmental disorder" on social media and her website. This latest decision has sparked significant debate on the boundaries of free speech in the European nation.

Rasanen, a longtime MP for the Christian Democratic party and a medical doctor, was found guilty of incitement against a group. Her case, which Alliance Defending Freedom, a US-based conservative group, has supported, is being heralded as a sign of the tension between free speech rights and anti-discrimination laws.

The ruling, which saw the court vote in favor 3-2, is being seen as a precedent-setting verdict with party members and political figures calling for a review of existing laws. Meanwhile, Rasanen is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, arguing the decision as a stifling of her rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)