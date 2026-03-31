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Himachal Pradesh Reverses Vehicle Entry Tax Hike Amid Criticism

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed gratitude to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for reversing the hike in the entry tax on vehicles. The rollback followed public backlash and protests over increased charges affecting commuters near the state borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh Reverses Vehicle Entry Tax Hike Amid Criticism
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  • India

In a significant rollback, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has decided to reverse the hike in entry tax on vehicles entering the state, following criticism and public protests.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring thanked Sukhu for the decision, highlighting the relief it brings to commuters living near the border. Warring noted the efforts made to communicate the impact of the tax hike on local populations.

The entry tax increase had initially been met with resistance, with Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema threatening reciprocal taxes on Himachal-registered vehicles. As calm returns to the region, passes will now be issued for residents within a five-kilometre radius of the entry points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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