Tragic Crash Claims Life of Delivery Agent in Faridabad

In a tragic incident in Faridabad, a speeding Mercedes allegedly collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old food delivery agent.

Anand Raj Bind, the victim, was reportedly struck from behind near the fire brigade office in Sector 15 on Monday morning.

The car driver fled the scene, but law enforcement has since seized the vehicle and is actively searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)