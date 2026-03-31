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Tragic Crash Claims Life of Delivery Agent in Faridabad

A food delivery agent, Anand Raj Bind, was tragically killed after a speeding Mercedes allegedly hit his bike in Faridabad. The driver fled, leaving Bind, who worked for Zomato, severely injured. Despite being rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have seized the vehicle and continue searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:42 IST
Tragic Crash Claims Life of Delivery Agent in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Faridabad, a speeding Mercedes allegedly collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old food delivery agent.

Anand Raj Bind, the victim, was reportedly struck from behind near the fire brigade office in Sector 15 on Monday morning.

The car driver fled the scene, but law enforcement has since seized the vehicle and is actively searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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