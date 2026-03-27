Joint Operation Leads to Key Arrest in Bawana Murder Case

In a successful joint operation by Delhi and Bihar Police, a key suspect has been apprehended in a high-profile murder case. The suspect, Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi, was arrested for his alleged role as the main shooter in the brutal killing of Ravi Bhardwaj in Delhi's Bawana district.

The arrest was made in Begusarai, Bihar, where Akash had reportedly sought refuge to avoid capture. Akash, a member of the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang, allegedly fired multiple shots during the attack, which resulted not only in the death of Bhardwaj but also injured three others, including the victim's father.

Police officials see this arrest as a breakthrough, potentially uncovering a larger gang-related conspiracy behind the cold-blooded murder. Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved and bring them to justice, signaling a major stride in curbing gang violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)