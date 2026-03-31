China and Pakistan Unite for Peace in West Asia: A Five-Point Proposal
China and Pakistan have devised a five-point peace proposal aimed at resolving the conflict in West Asia, with a focus on ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal was announced following talks between China's Wang Yi and Pakistan's Ishaq Dar to promote US-Iran dialogue.
China and Pakistan have jointly put forth a significant five-point peace proposal to address the ongoing conflict in West Asia, underscoring the need for regional peace and stability. The strategic initiative, which includes guaranteeing safe passage for ships through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, was formulated after key discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing.
The proposal outlines immediate cessation of hostilities, initiation of peace talks, and protection of non-military targets. Additionally, it upholds the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and adherence to International Humanitarian Law, with a strong emphasis on the United Nations Charter as a guiding framework.
This initiative comes amid mounting tensions and previous disruptions in the Gulf region, as highlighted by China's concern over secure passage for its oil shipments. The collaborative effort aims to foster dialogue and diplomacy, reinforcing the long-standing strategic partnership between China and Pakistan as they work towards a peaceful resolution in the region.
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- China
- Pakistan
- West Asia
- peace
- proposal
- Strait of Hormuz
- Ishaq Dar
- Wang Yi
- diplomacy
- UN Charter
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